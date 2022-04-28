April 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles. Photo: robertpullenmiles.com

Former Assembly Candidate & Venice Councilmember Nico Ruderman Endorses Robert Pullen-Miles for Assembly

Venice Neighborhood Councilmember Nico Ruderman, who earned third place (13.21 percent) on Election Night, this week announced his official endorsement of State Assembly candidate Robert Pullen-Miles, a longtime local Mayor.Pullen-Miles, a Democrat, is running to succeed former Assemblywoman Autumn Burke to represent the 62nd/61st District. 

In announcing his endorsement, Councilmember Ruderman stated “I’m excited to announce my strong support for Robert Pullen-Miles for State Assembly. He has the proven integrity, experience and commitment to stand up for the people in Venice and the entire district. Robert is the only candidate who can bring us together to adequately address the issues we care most about, including tackling the homelessness crisis, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and protecting our environment. I’m proud to be joining the California Democratic Party, labor leaders, Democratic officials, and families across the district in endorsing Robert Pullen-Miles for State Assembly.”

“It’s a true honor to be endorsed by Venice Neighborhood Councilmember Nico Ruderman. Nico has been a trusted leader in Venice on addressing our homelessness issues, protecting the environment, and creating safer neighborhoods. He ran an effective and honorable campaign for the State Assembly that focused on the issues critical voters in our district. I look forward to working with him to move our communities forward,” Pullen-Miles said..

The endorsement from Venice Councilmember Nico Ruderman adds a major boost of momentum to the Pullen-Miles’ campaign as the June 7th election approaches. Councilmember Ruderman now joins other major endorsers, including the California Democratic Party, Congressman Ted Lieu, Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Supervisor Yvonne Burke and Assemblywoman Autumn Burke in backing Robert Pullen-Miles for State Assembly.

in News
