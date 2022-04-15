April 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world.

By Dolores Quintana

Have you ever wanted to collect art, but you didn’t feel knowledgeable enough about art to start? Robert Zymet, the founder of DeCarrera Fine Art or DCF Art Advisory as the company is known on Instagram, has a “mission of providing bespoke services ranging from buying and selling individual works and collections” and “providing Auction Liaison services”. Zymet will even work with financial advisors if needed. DeCarrera Fine Art can help those who are attempting to consign artworks, whether they are artists or collectors. Zymet will personally be responsible for handling all the logistics, placing the art in the auction that would bring the most benefit to the seller, getting the most desirable lot placements and geographic locations. His record-achieving services use seasonal timing and special promotions to afford the most advantageous sale for the sellers. 

If you are ready to enter the exciting world of art collecting, Robert Zymet has the connections that you want with cutting edge contemporary art galleries that could result in you having the best access to the hottest new artists in the game today before the general public even sees their work. 

Zymet’s connections with collectors and investors worldwide can enhance your sale should you decide to go on the more traditional sales route to sell your fine art. His extensive experience with working with financial advisories throughout his career will benefit your desired sales. 

You might believe that anyone can have access to all the knowledge in the world through the Internet. Zymet knows that not everything is on the Internet and his decades of experience in the art world can show you that the world of art is in so many places that are offline. Art is his passion, so he will do the best that he can for his clients and always go the extra mile. 

From Impressionism to Comic Art to Expressionism to Abstract Art to Pop Art and all of the contemporary art movements of the 20th and 21st centuries, Robert is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. 

Zymet’s strong presence on social media via his Instagram account @dcfadvisory and his keen eye for quality work continues to grow and evolve with the times. You can contact him at www.decarrerafineart.com or DM him on Instagram.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Campus Was Completely Renovated In 2018

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del Rey has been sold in a deal...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Call For Sweeping Reform

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles a warning that progress to...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...

VJAMM Committee members, former internees and local lawmakers and activists celebrate the one-year anniversary of the monument in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Commemoration and Hama Sushi Fundraiser Set for Next Week

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 virtual event followed by evening fundraiser at Hama Sushi By Sam Catanzaro  In April of 1942,...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Crime, News

Man Shot to Death in Venice

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

April 8 shooting at Main and Sunset remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
News, Video

House Fire On Superba Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* NFT Event In Support Of Ukraine Showcases Ukrainian Children’s Art * House Fire...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...

Nike’s WE3 campus. Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Company expanding lease at WE3 campus  By Dolores Quintana Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR