April 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

LA Business Council Call For Sweeping Reform

By Dolores Quintana

The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles a warning that progress to build more affordable housing cannot happen without making some real changes in city policies during their 20th Annual Mayoral Housing, Transportation and Jobs Summit as reported by The Los Angeles Daily News

LABC President Mary Leslie said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Daily News, “The City Council deserves great credit for setting an ambitious goal to bridge the housing shortage and related affordability gap that is widening by the day, but without significant reform and a blueprint, that goal will not be met.” 

Los Angeles produces only about 16,700 units per year, per the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. The City will need to produce 57,000 units per year to meet state enforced goals. 

It is the aim of the city to have 23,000 designated new units built as affordable housing, but realistically has only produced about 1,650 affordable units per year since 2014.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said during his keynote speech at the LABC Summit, as quoted by The Los Angeles Daily News, “We voted through something that will now set an honest number of 457,000 units of housing in the city of L.A. That’s like a San Fernando Valley being built on top of our L.A.. Can we get there? That’s a question for all of you today, and for my successor, for the City Councils that will come.”

Garcetti also said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Daily News, “if we were still building the same number, and permitting the same number of housing units per year as when I started (in 2013), it would take us 60 years to get there. Sixty years to do what we have to do by 2029.”

The research arm of the business council, The LABC Institute, works with the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate. The LABC Institute and Ziman Center report on the challenges and the city’s potential to produce enough affordable housing that Angelenos need. It is the LABC Institute’s hope to have that report ready before June, when the mayoral election gets underway as an instructional text to the next mayor to help whoever that may be deal with the housing crisis and formulate a real plan to deal with the issue. 

Brad Cox, the Chairman of the LABC Institute said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Daily Times, “Since the onset of COVID, the nation’s housing supply has experienced a severe upheaval with a dramatic change in supply and demand across virtually every geographic market in the country. Los Angeles is in serious need of solutions that will effectively deliver large quantities of new affordable and market-rate housing in a short time frame.”

Cox further expounded on the subject by saying “Our LABC leadership and members are committed to working with local governments to implement effective strategies to reduce the cost of new housing. This private/public effort requires innovative solutions that dramatically increase the production of new housing for all income levels. We need to provide housing that all residents of Los Angeles can afford.”

LABC did issue recommendations to the City of Los Angeles on the same day as the summit to reduce construction costs by making approvals for development easier.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world.

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Have you ever wanted to collect art, but you didn’t feel knowledgeable enough about art to start?...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Campus Was Completely Renovated In 2018

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del Rey has been sold in a deal...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...

VJAMM Committee members, former internees and local lawmakers and activists celebrate the one-year anniversary of the monument in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Commemoration and Hama Sushi Fundraiser Set for Next Week

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 virtual event followed by evening fundraiser at Hama Sushi By Sam Catanzaro  In April of 1942,...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Crime, News

Man Shot to Death in Venice

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

April 8 shooting at Main and Sunset remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
News, Video

House Fire On Superba Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* NFT Event In Support Of Ukraine Showcases Ukrainian Children’s Art * House Fire...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...

Nike’s WE3 campus. Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Company expanding lease at WE3 campus  By Dolores Quintana Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR