March 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello.

Column: Political Grand-Standing Won’t Solve the Problem at Centennial Park

Daily visitation at Venice Library decreased by increase in homeless encampments

By Nick Antonicello

I live three blocks from the Venice Public Library and this is now the third story about the inaction and complete disgrace that is taking place at Centennial Park.

If you don’t know where that is, it’s the median park that has been turned into a slum of tents now in the hundreds and stationary RV’s that populate both sides of South Venice Boulevard.

You now have a virtual ghetto embedded in the middle of a residential neighborhood with open drug use subsidized by stolen bikes and other crimes being committed to keep the campers in drugs and alcohol and no one is doing a damn thing about it!

Many encampments controlled by gang members, drug pushers and a criminal element that is doing as they please!

Where is the City of Los Angeles, CD-11, LAPD, LAHSA, the VNC or anyone else for that matter?

Why is the cottage industry of homelessness getting away with such an abuse of a park designed for normal behavior?

Yeah, now we have political candidates using the site as a “photo opportunity” to create the illusion they have a plan or a care in the world for the residents forced to endure the current consequences of being held hostage in your own neighborhood because those in charge care more about the criminally homeless and transient population that are free from any rules or guidelines of this illegal use of public space and parcels.

Sidewalks are now littered with stolen bikes, tents and other illegal activity spilling over from this median village, there are literally hundreds hanging out and destroying a public space with no apparent end in sight!

Now I’m told that staffers at the library are being threatened by the campers and that a library employee was robbed causing the facility to temporarily shut down.

There is no question that the tent population is growing, and becoming all the more dangerous to those of us who actually live here and just want to peacefully use the facility as a public resource and a place to congregate without a threat of violence.

For the growing perception on Social Media postings like Next Door for example  is that it is now too dangerous to visit this facility as the swell and increase of homeless is frightening parents and seniors from visiting.

As the increase in tents mounts literally by the day, the public at-large is being intimidated and threatened as one shooting has already taken place to say nothing of the abusive behavior of these transients allowed to start open fires that are a public safety threat as well as new tents now butting up to the library itself which is exactly what took place at the boardwalk that saw a building burn to the ground!

For the threat to the students and children who use this place of learning to do school projects, homework and alike, is it logical to enable a transient population to disrupt basic city services and why hasn’t the Pacific Division of the LAPD place a permanent officer or team of officers to monitor this new nest of criminal activity?

For the circumstances at Centennial Park are dire and dangerous, and are getting worse by the day.

The bottom-line is that this location should be immune from such encampments like any other “sensitive space” such as a school or park where children congregate.

For the health and safety violations alone should be enough to have this encampment swept, removed and closed immediately.

These savage and third-world conditions can no longer be enabled or explained away, but rather eliminated under current laws and ordinances already on the books.

LAPD must step up and take action, if unilaterally so be it because the cottage industry of homelessness, there political allies and not-for-profit bureaucrats truly hate the Venice resident and cheer for the criminal transient that is destroying the very fabric of our community each and every day this is allowed and somehow explained away!

The author is a member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council and speaks outs on issues important to Venice. He can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
Opinion

Column: Assembly Challenger Nico Ruderman says ‘NO’ to Big Oil!

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Ruderman Campaign Exposes Pullen-Miles Reported Contribution from Chevron By Nick Antonicello Nico Ruderman, an assembly candidate in the special April...

Mike Newhouse pictured with his family. Photo: Courtesy Mike Newhouse.
News, Opinion

Column: Santa Monica Police Officers Association Endorse Mike Newhouse for CD11

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Those dealing first-hand with Los Angeles’s homeless policies know who can clean up the mess! By Nick Antonicello The Santa...
Opinion

Column: Changing Demographics, Rampant Homelessness, Rising Crime, the Bonin Recall and Pandemic Conditions Has Venice With New Clout & Influence With a New Seat at the Political Table!

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Former US Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York, a 1972 candidate for president said that if “they...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Craig Brill and a canine friend. Photo: Courtesy
Opinion

Column: Man Versus Machine

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Independent candidate Craig Brill takes on the expense and bureaucracy of LA County Government! Most Angelenos have no idea what...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Centennial Park in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Conditions Swell to Unconscionable Consequences at Venice Library!

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

CD-11, Bonin, Venice Neighborhood Council, LA County all ineffective in cleaning up this mess that is now expanding and spreading!...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles. Photo: robertpullenmiles.com
Opinion

Column: Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles: Prepared and Ready to Represent in Sacramento!

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Special election to be held on April 5th to fill the vacancy of Assembly Member Autumn Burke By Nick Antonicello...

Mike Newhouse pictured with his family. Photos: Courtesy Mike Newhouse.
Opinion

Opinion: The Right Mike – a New Way For LA!

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Removing homeless encampments from our streets and public spaces is the #1 priority for the Newhouse campaign for LA Council!...

LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official.
Opinion, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Assessor Takes Look Back With 2021 Annual Report

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

By Jeff Prang Los Angeles County Assessor At the beginning of year, my Office released the 2021 Annual Report, which...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR