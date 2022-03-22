March 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Bill Austin's California ID. Photo: Courtesy of Subsecretaría de Protección Civil BCS.

Search Underway in Mexico to Find Marina del Rey Boat Owner

Bill Austin missing since last weekend

By Sam Catanzaro 

When a Marina del Rey man’s boat ran ashore in Baja California last weekend, only his dog was on board the craft. 

A search is now underway to locate the man Bill Austin, who his friends say had anchored his boat on the north end of Isla Carmen, an island just off of Loreto in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The boat, a catamaran named “The Cat” was discovered beached about five miles south of Loreto, Scott LaMay, commodore of the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club to which Austin belonged, told the Los Angeles Time. 

The boat wasn’t damaged, both engines worked and the sails were down, according to LaMay.  

When boaters who shared Austin’s boat dock in Marina del Rey found out what happened, they started reaching out to find help in Baja. 

A search party was formed, but rough seas caused them to call it off early Saturday night, March 12. By Sunday, three boats and two planes, in addition to the Coast Guard, were searching the area. 

On Tuesday morning, Mexican officials said Austin still had not been located.

“The search and rescue continues,” said Enrique Hernandez Brandi, of Loreto’s Civil Protection, in Spanish.

LaMay said Austin’s disappearance has devastated the local boating community. 

“Always willing to help, always had a smile on his face,” LaMay said of Austin to the Times. “The nicest guy that you’d ever meet.”

LaMay thinks Austin may have fallen overboard and was unable to get back on his Catamaran. Strong winds were recorded in the area at the time. 

Austin’s dog, named Stogie, is now with a friend, according to Mariners Club members.

Austin is described as 60 years old, with blue eyes, brown hair and weighs 155 pounds.

Austin has been in Mexico since November when he sailed to Baja for the Baja Ha-Ha Race, an annual race from San Diego to Cabo. He decided to stay awhile, to enjoy the area and have his boat painted. Before he went missing, he was sailing to La Paz to pick up crew members and head back to Marina del Rey. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Civil Protection authorities in Loreto at +526121679946.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...
News, Video

Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death: YO! Venice Show – March 21st, 2022

March 21, 2022

Read more
March 21, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death* Motorcyclist Killed In A Vehicle...

11995 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...

The Vista Ballona development seen on March 18. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...

Photo: Facebook (@santamonicapd) via @sbixlerphotography.
Crime, News

Police Arrest Man for Drunk Driving on Santa Monica Beach Bike Path

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

62-year-old man arrested in connection to March 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested a man for driving drunk...

Mike Newhouse pictured with his family. Photo: Courtesy Mike Newhouse.
News, Opinion

Column: Santa Monica Police Officers Association Endorse Mike Newhouse for CD11

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Those dealing first-hand with Los Angeles’s homeless policies know who can clean up the mess! By Nick Antonicello The Santa...
News

Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

New racks, benches and more By Sam Catanzaro Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus.  On...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Iconic Venice Restaurant Now Open Seven Days a Week

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

The Rose Venice announces new hours  By Dolores Quintana A longtime Venice restaurant is now open seven days a week. ...

Hotel Erwin’s rooftop bar. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News, Upbeat Beat

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Venice

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Live music, corned beef and drinking games and more  Live music, Irish-food, drink specials and more will on on tap...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News, Transportation

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend.  According to the Los Angeles Police Department.,...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

Spa Soleil Massage. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Spa Allegedly Sued for Assault and Battery

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Defendant-Spa Soleil Massage in Venice-says they are unaware of lawsuit By Dolores Quintana As reported by City News Service and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR