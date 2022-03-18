March 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend

Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are available and learn more this Saturday, March 21st at the Pac Park job fair.
.
Video brought to you by Brad de la Cruz

in Employment, Video
Related Posts
Video

An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...
Food & Drink, Video

Kale of All Kinds

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...
Video

L.A. Love & Leashes Helps Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

L.A. Love & Leashes is the only non-profit adoption center in LA focused on finding homes for dogs and cats...
News, Video

Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday: YO! Venice Show – March 14th, 2022

March 14, 2022

Read more
March 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday* City Of La...
Video

Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Food & Drink, Video

Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Video

Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Cage Free or Free Range?

March 3, 2022

Read more
March 3, 2022

What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant  offers a fully gluten free menu...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...
News, Video

L.A Awarded $1.7 M To House 65 Homeless Individuals: Yo! Venice Show – February 28th 2022

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Awarded $1.7 M To House 65 Homeless Individuals* Marina City Club...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...
Video, Wellness

Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR