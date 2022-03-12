March 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system

By Sam Catanzaro

UCLA is pushing transportation officials to add a campus stop on LA Metro’s proposed Sepulveda Transit Corridor, which would allowing rail travel between the Valley and Westside. 

Metro is currently considering various proposals for construction of the Sepulveda Transit Corridor line from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside. According to UCLA, Metro studies indicate that an on-campus rail station at UCLA would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system.

“Ensuring that the Sepulveda Transit Corridor includes a station in the center of campus is a top priority for UCLA,” said Michael Beck, UCLA’s administrative vice chancellor. “We believe it is an equity imperative for Metro to provide the people of Los Angeles with a smart MetroRail option to provide improved access to the UCLA campus and UCLA Health for the nearly 85,000 daily students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors. Given that over one-third of our students are federal Pell Grant recipients, providing an affordable transportation option to our campus is very important.”

UCLA is also pushing for the Sepulveda line to connect directly with the Purple Line station in Westwood Village to make it easier for people in the eastern-most part of the county to get to and from UCLA.

“If designed correctly, the Sepulveda line will substantially reduce travel times between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, and will greatly improve the lives of Angelenos who live closer to and further from Westwood,” Beck added.

The first phase of the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project will run from Van Nuys to the Expo Line, with a future second phase to connect to LAX airport.

Metro expects to decide the route of the Sepulveda Transit Corridor line and the location of stations — including a possible on-campus UCLA station — in early 2024 as part of the environmental clearance process. 

Metro’s projected opening date for the line is between 2033 and 2035. The project is funded in part by Measure M, the transportation sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2016. The total project will receive $9.5 billion in funding from Measure M and other local, state and federal sources.

in News, Real Estate, Transportation
Related Posts
Photo: engelvoelkers.com.
News, Real Estate

Venice’s Radius House Redesigned as ‘Living Sculpture’

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Milwood Avenue house redesigned by Pentagon By Dolores Quintana Pentagon has redesigned Venice’s Radius House as a “living sculpture with...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Over 200 People Moved From Venice Boardwalk

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Still work to be done despite progress By Dolores Quintana After seven months, there has been progress related to the...
News

Newhouse Launches Campaign With Rally in Venice

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Mike Newhouse launches council bid with rally by the beach By Nick Antonicello Mike Newhouse, the popular Venice local and...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

3921 Moore Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell By Dolores Quintana A new development is in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR