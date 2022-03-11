March 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Over 200 People Moved From Venice Boardwalk

Still work to be done despite progress

By Dolores Quintana

After seven months, there has been progress related to the clean up of the Venice Boardwalk

after the City launched a $5 million dollar program to clear the area as reported by KTLA

According to the CEO of the non-profit organization St. Joseph Center, that was given the large task to complete, Va Lecia Adams Kellum, Ph.D said, as quoted by KTLA, “We know there’s so much more to do. We’re really glad we started this process.”

St. Joseph’s Center’s work involves making contact with the people within the encampments and offering them permanent shelter and other help that they may need. Adams Kellum said, as quoted by KTLA. “We showed if you can go into a space and connect with people sincerely and offer them both interim and permanent housing, they say yes. Obviously there are going to be people who need additional support, additional mental health services.”

According to St. Joseph’s Center’s report, 213 people have been moved from the Venice Boardwalk area: 78 of those are in permanent housing, 88 are in interim accommodations and 47 have left the program’s housing. It is obviously an ongoing process. 

Government subsidies help pay for the permanent housing and the people who take part in the program pay one third of their income, whatever the source may be like wages or disability payments, through different governmental programs. 

Vietnam veteran Luke Harris has a new home at 67 years of age thanks to the program. He no longer lives on the beach but has an apartment to share with a roommate in South Los Angeles. He had no problem accepting help because he said, as quoted by KTLA, “because that’s what I was asking for, that’s what I desired.” With a sense of pride, Harris said, “This is my house. This is my yard.”

His roommate David Cruz needed more convincing to leave the beach but is now happier in the apartment. Cruz told KTLA, “I love it, I love it. I like being comfortable at night when I go to sleep.”

Cari Bjelajac, a member of the Venice Boardwalk Action Committee, was quoted by KTLA. and said, “It’s sort of an unfinished job. They’re not able to get the mental health and drug help they need, which is critical to making change in their lives and to helping the community heal.”

Bjelajac is speaking of those who still live on the beach in the boardwalk area and expressing the frustration of the residents of the area.

Adams Kellum said, “You can’t put a fence around the beach. It’s huge, right? And so we have to be out here every day, connecting with people who are hurting and we see it as ongoing work.”

News

Newhouse Launches Campaign With Rally in Venice

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Mike Newhouse launches council bid with rally by the beach By Nick Antonicello Mike Newhouse, the popular Venice local and...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

3921 Moore Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell By Dolores Quintana A new development is in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.
News

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer...

