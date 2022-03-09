March 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief

By Dolores Quintnaa

Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, has been confirmed as the next Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Chief by the Los Angeles City Council as the first woman to be appointed to the position and also the first openly LGBTQ person to be chief. Crowley will officially take the position as of March 26 which is the day that the current Chief Ralph Terrazas retires from the LAFD. 

Crowley became the first woman to serve as an LAFD Fire Marshall in 2016.

 “I’m truly honored to be considered the nominee for the next fire chief of the Los Angeles city fire department and I am humbled and proud to have earned the opportunity to represent each and every one of our 3,779-strong civilian and sworn personnel of our department,” Crowley said before the City Council prior to the confirmation vote

Deputy Chief Crowley joined the LAFD in 1998 after taking the firefighter’s exam. Her scores ranked among the top fifty out of the applicant pool of 16,000 candidates according to the LAFD. She has served for 22 years and held the ranks of firefighter, firefighter paramedic, engineer, fire inspector, captain I, captain II, battalion chief, assistant chief, fire marshal and deputy chief.

LA City Council Nury Martinez said, as quoted by ABC Eyewitness 7, “I think it’s so fitting for this nomination to come to council today, on the first day of Women’s History Month. Our city’s fire department has gone 136 years without a woman in its highest office and today we’re going to finally be able to turn the page.”

Martinez also said that Crowley “made a name for herself in the department as a strong leader, a hard worker and someone who does not shy away from a challenge.”

This isn’t the first time that Crowley has changed LAFD history. She broke through the glass ceiling when she assumed the role of Deputy Chief in 2016. She was part of developing the LAFD plan to promote acceptance of change to the department and a new culture among firefighters. Crowley has vowed to continue this effort and facilitate equity and inclusion for all within the department. 

Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “Throughout her distinguished career, Kristin Crowley has proven her brilliance, determination and bravery on the job again and again. She’s also shown this city her heart, with her tireless commitment to helping students access life-changing educational opportunities. There is no one better equipped to lead the LAFD at this moment than Kristin. She’s ready to make history, and I’m proud to nominate her as the department’s next chief.”

Monica Rodriguez, Councilmember and Chair of the Public Safety Committee said, Deputy Chief Crowley is “well informed on every aspect of the job. It’s what earned her the respect of her peers, and it is what has continued to embolden her succession [sic] in the department to achieving this most prestigious and highest rank.”

Retiring Chief Ralph Terrazas said, “It was a privilege to serve as the fire chief of this world-class department. For nearly eight years, we made considerable strides in technology, implemented innovative ways to respond to emergencies, and became a model for other agencies.” Terrazas praised Crowley by saying, Crowley “is an exemplary leader and has a broad base of experience that will serve the department well … Chief Crowley has been successful at every position and I expect her success to continue as the next fire chief.”

Crowley is taking over a troubled department that has had a number of allegations of abuse against women within the department, racism, retaliation and sexism made against it in the recent past. Crowley noted that one of her first priorities when she takes over as chief is to address the problems in the LAFD work environment. 

She said to the City Council members, “As the next fire chief, my priorities will be to ensure the LAFD stands ready and remains operationally efficient to serve our communities and this great city; that we enhance and support our firefighters’ safety, health and overall well-being; and that we promote and demand a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination and hazing.”

“Our efforts will be maximized by making sure diversity is celebrated and valued, and that equity and inclusion are intertwined into every policy, procedure and practice.”

in News
Related Posts
Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

3921 Moore Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell By Dolores Quintana A new development is in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.
News

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News

Venice Family Clinic Launches Street Medicine Curriculum

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Training guide designed to educate next generation of homeless health care providers By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic has launched...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR