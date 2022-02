Deadline March 18, 2022

The Venice Beach Recreation Center is hiring for an array of positions.

The employment opportunities at the Venice Recreation Center are:

Camp Counselors-Seasonal Camps

Fitness/Dance Instructors

Personal Trainers

Special Events Assistants

Youth Sports Instructors

Interested parties can email their resumes to venicebeach.recreationcenter@lacity.org by March 18, 2022.