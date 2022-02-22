February 23, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce/Ella Dederick

Venice Beach Clean up This Weekend

CC Chamber In Action Clean Up this Saturday

By Chad Winthrop

A beach clean up is going down on Venice Beach this weekend. 

The clean up effort, organized by the Venice Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Participants will meet at It’s Sugar, 2017 Ocean Front Walk. 

“Join us and Venice Community Cleanups for our first pop-up cleanup of the year!” the Chamber said “Bags, trash grabbers, and gloves will be supplied. Plus there will be coffee and donuts for all volunteers to show our appreciation for all of your hard work in keeping our beloved Venice Beach clean!” 

For questions, or to RSVP as a volunteer, email Ashley McGullam (ashley.mcgullam@gmail.com) or call (818) 669-0670

