Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire

By Chad Winthrop

A Westchester home caught fire this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on February 17 around 12:30 a.m. at 7816 S Flight Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a one-story home’s attic vents upon arrival.

“Crews forced entry and developed hose lines on the ground, as others made their way to the roof. A coordinated attack by 30 firefighters extinguished the flames in one room (with some extension into the wall and attic) in 17 minutes,’ the LAFD said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.