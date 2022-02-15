February 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone

By Dolores Quintana

Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning composer, for her opera “p r i s m”, and sound artist whose work includes sound design, film scores, and choral and ensemble writing. Going into the third year of the pandemic with all the talk of how the pandemic has affected human physical and mental health, it is a great time to consider trying SOUNDWALK as a way to strengthen your physical fitness and enhance your mental well being. 

SOUNDWALK: UCLA Campus is an interactive music performance where the music changes as you walk through the area. All you have to do is download the app and the map of the site while allowing your device to share your location and you are ready to go. Your experience can be as long or as short as you like and you can explore more than once based on the route you take and how much time you spend walking through the experience. 

All SOUNDWALK locations will be available for exploration through 2023.  

The website describes the experience this way, “Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is a free, GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid, the experience is guided by the listener: the path you choose dictates the music you hear, and no two journeys will be exactly the same.”

The experience is presented by the Student Committee For The Arts and UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) and is made possible in part by Mindscapes, Wellcome’s international cultural program about mental health.

Reid has this to say about the piece at UCLA. “This special SOUNDWALK is dedicated to the students, healthcare professionals, faculty, and staff of UCLA. It is intended as a complement to the main installation in Griffith Park, and I hope that it brings the same sense of reflection, adventure, and endless possibility to the UCLA campus. I welcome listeners to observe how sound can alter the perception of a place, beckoning them to explore new areas and to experience the familiar with a fresh perspective.”

CAP UCLA is also presenting the SOUNDWALK at Griffith Park that features The Kronos Quartet. You can find the website here. All SOUNDWALK performances can be experienced while observing social distancing guidelines and SOUNDWALK is described as “tailor-made for its setting, created to encourage calm reflection and introspection.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale  By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Charity, News

Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR