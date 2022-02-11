February 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding 

By Dolores Quintana

In a report published by Compass, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, this week, they found that Los Angeles was the top in sales of luxury properties in the United States as reported by The Dirt.com. Los Angeles even beat Manhattan, a city long know n for its high priced real estate. 

Some of the biggest sales in the area, like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ purchase of a $165 million estate in Beverly Hills, Silicon Valley businessman Marc Andreeseen’s purchase of a $177 million mansion in Malibu are eye popping in 2020 but in 2021, the number of luxury properties that sold for over $10 million was 628 sales. The city with the closest number in sales and number two on the list was Manhattan with 326 sales. San Diego had 44 and nearby Orange County had 101. After Manhattan, the only other cities that were anywhere close to LA’s number were Palm Beach, FL with 203, Miami Beach, FL with 181 and The Hamptons in New York State with 112. Those 628 sales resulted in $10.6 billion in sales revenue which is a 97.50% increase from 2021. The 628 sales themselves are a 90.30% increase from the previous year. 

The One, a ludicrously expensive and luxurious mansion which is the largest and most ornate estate ever built that was developed by Nile Niami is going up for auction later this month for the enormous sum of $295 million even though it was never finished. 

The already observed trend of people buying homes because they no longer have to go to an office has had an effect on the luxury market as well. 

Beverly Hills based Compass agent Carl Gambino said, “The majority of the top one percent have seen a dramatic increase in overall wealth. Many look at luxury real estate as a safe and appreciating asset that’s a hedge against inflation. There are many buyers pursuing a very few prime properties which have created a strong seller’s market causing prices to explode.”

Sally Forster Jones, another Beverly Hills based Compass agent, added, “The housing boom, first inspired by the ability of many industries to offer remote work, has been magnified as homeowners not only seek more space and crave more amenities, but plenty desire second homes altogether. While the famous bidding wars have slightly subsided, appropriately priced homes are still receiving multiple offers and selling above asking. So, the market remains very difficult for buyers. We expect this year to be no different.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale  By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Charity, News

Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...

Photo: LAPD Press Release
Crime, News

Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
News, Video

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...

Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.
News, Real Estate

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
News

Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk fatal shooting on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: Citizen.
Crime, News

Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR