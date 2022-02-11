February 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale 

By Dolores Quintana

Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre 3000, rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor has purchased an estate in Venice, CA that has never been publicly listed for sale before for $3.6 million as reported by The Dirt.com.

Benjamin is half of the beloved rap duo Outkast from Georgia and still has a home there, but has reportedly been living mostly in Venice since the pandemic got under way in 2020. His former spot was a luxe rental. Not much is known about the inside of the home other than the basics which include four bedrooms, four baths, set in 2417 square feet of space. There is a second building at the back end of the lot which is a grand total of 5,280 square feet which contains living quarters upstairs and a two car garage on the first level. Access to the second building is kept somewhat hidden from prying eyes with a unobtrusive alleyway and the area is behind black metal gates.

The home is in an area of Venice that is very popular with celebrities and is on one of the area’s streets where some of the city’s most sought after homes are located. Actress Margot Robbie, Beastie Boy Mike D, Youtube personality Cody Ko and rapper Lil Dicky will be his neighbors. The home is next door to Casey Neistat’s former residence, who is another Youtube personality.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Charity, News

Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...

Photo: LAPD Press Release
Crime, News

Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
News, Video

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...

Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.
News, Real Estate

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
News

Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk fatal shooting on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: Citizen.
Crime, News

Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and Richard Michael David (right). Photos: LAFD.
Crime, News

Police Arrest 2nd Venice Arson Suspect

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Richard Michael David, Jonathan Michael Noriega face arson charges By Sam Catanzaro Police have a second suspect wanted for a...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR