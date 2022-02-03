February 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Vincent Sulaitis. Photo: Courtesy.

Column: Making People Feel Safe!

Westchester’s Favorite Son Vincent Sulaitis calls for a more “Congenial Relationship” with LAPD, wants to protect public spaces with Park Rangers

By Nick Antonicello

Westchester’s Vincent Sulaitis can be best described as a regular guy wanting to make a difference.

“What is good for the district? That’s what will drive my thinking as a council member,” offered the first-time candidate and the first candidate to file for this now open seat with the retirement of incumbent Mike Bonin last week in a bombshell YOU TUBE announcement that set the race upside down.

“How did things get so out of hand? I believe we need a thoughtful discussion of the issues and I look forward to debating the other candidates,” offered Sulaitis.

For Vincent Sulaitis is a candidate of many hats and occupations.

A graduate of Long Beach State University, the candidate also has a paralegal certificate in Civil Litigation from UCLA and is a certified Pharmacy Technician and currently wants to enter the world of radiology.

A former substitute teacher with LAUSD, Sulaitis has worked as an office assistant, pharmacy technician, paralegal intern, retail cashier, receptionist and security guard for LMU and Crimson College.

He currently serves as a caregiver offering personal care, hygiene, and physical therapy exercises as well as support and companionship to those in hospice conditions.

The candidate issued a sigh of “relief” when hearing of Bonin’s decision to leave the race.

“I don’t want to kick a guy when he’s down, I wish him well.”

Sulaitis supports the Jim Murez proposal for a “clean campaign” pledge and at the same time wants a series of debates with his fellow candidates.

“let’s not anoint anyone. It’s nice to have no political baggage. We need to discuss crime and homelessness. I also want to discuss road improvements and street repaving. I want to work with the neighborhood and community councils. I think we can use the mounted police and park rangers to reduce crime in our public spaces, particularly in Westchester.”

“I’m a life-long resident. I have a security and investigative background. I would like to know how the homeless dollars are being spent because how did this district become so dangerous?”

When the issue of Venice came-up, Sulaitis was blunt and to-the-point.

“I feel scared in Venice.”

The candidate pledged to cut his council salary $80,000, which is the highest of all council members in the United States.

Sulaitis was complimentary to Venice hopefuls Jim Murez and Traci Park.

“I support the clean campaign pledge by Murez. While Park is non-specific in the details, she is well intentioned.”

And Sulaitis was also asked about the possible entrance of Greg Good, the President of the LA Department of Public Works as a replacement candidate of sorts for Mike Bonin.

“Will Greg Good continue with Bonin’s ideas? I don’t know.”

“There was a time when living in Westchester didn’t present any problems,” said the graduate of El Segundo HS who formerly attended Saint Bernard’s.

The hope for this Westchester resident is that his candidacy can get things back on track.

We hope his is right.

Nick Antonicello is an editorial page write who is covering the 2022 LA City Council race in District 11. A member of two standing committees with the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Column: Greg Good Enters Race in CD-11, Murez Campaign Raises $85,059, Includes $37,000 Loan by the Candidate!

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Venice Attorney Mike Newhouse expected to enter the race this week By Nick Antonicello In a race with more turns...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: A Whole New Ball Game, a Whole New Race for Council!

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The bombshell news that Mike Bonin will not seek reelection last week completely changes the dynamics and...
Opinion

Opinion: “He Needs to Go”

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Editor’s note: This column was written before Councilman Bonin announced his withdrawal from the race for reelection. Photographer Gary Copeland...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Bows Out

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

The time to heal and move-on is now. A better day and new leadership is best for LA & Venice!...

Photo: gov.ca.gov
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Housing Battle Heats up in Signature Season

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Even before a proposed homeowner-inspired measure aiming to restore full zoning powers to local governments hit...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Survives Recall Scare, But is the Damage Already Done?

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Two-term Incumbent Limps into June Primary against a Field of Multiple Challengers By Nick Antonicello The Recall Bonin 2021 effort...
Opinion

Column: Let’s talk About the Soil

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Everyone knows that we are undergoing a climate change not seen on the earth before. We all understand what is...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Opinion: A Call to Public Service: U.S. Army Veteran Mat Smith Makes Longshot Bid for the LA City Council

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Mat Smith has no illusions when it comes to his bid to unseat CD-11 incumbent Mike Bonin.  A combat veteran...

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov....
Opinion

Opinion: What can Venice Expect in this New Year?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Bonin, COVID-19, crime, homelessness and the recall should continue to dominate the Venice landscape in 2022! By Nick Antonicello Just...
Opinion

Should California Have a Formal Right to Shelter?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist On a de facto basis, Californians have had a right to shelter for many years. But...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

No Gold for Venice When It Comes to the 2028 Summer Olympics?

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Santa Monica to host beach volleyball, surfing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball, Long Beach To host handball, water polo and BMX...

Photo: Getty.
Opinion

Seismic Water Resiliency

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

This is the 2nd part of two-part article  (see smmirror.com/2021/12/sma-r-t-column-its-not-your-fault/ for the first part) Last week we wrote about the...

Photo: Facebook (@venicechamber).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin a No-Show at Venice Sign Lighting, but Potential Successors Populate the Evening

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

The Venice Holiday sign-lighting is probably the most popular community event outside the Abbot-Kinney festival which was shelved due to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR