Column: Making People Feel Safe!

Westchester’s Favorite Son Vincent Sulaitis calls for a more “Congenial Relationship” with LAPD, wants to protect public spaces with Park Rangers

By Nick Antonicello

Westchester’s Vincent Sulaitis can be best described as a regular guy wanting to make a difference.

“What is good for the district? That’s what will drive my thinking as a council member,” offered the first-time candidate and the first candidate to file for this now open seat with the retirement of incumbent Mike Bonin last week in a bombshell YOU TUBE announcement that set the race upside down.

“How did things get so out of hand? I believe we need a thoughtful discussion of the issues and I look forward to debating the other candidates,” offered Sulaitis.

For Vincent Sulaitis is a candidate of many hats and occupations.

A graduate of Long Beach State University, the candidate also has a paralegal certificate in Civil Litigation from UCLA and is a certified Pharmacy Technician and currently wants to enter the world of radiology.

A former substitute teacher with LAUSD, Sulaitis has worked as an office assistant, pharmacy technician, paralegal intern, retail cashier, receptionist and security guard for LMU and Crimson College.

He currently serves as a caregiver offering personal care, hygiene, and physical therapy exercises as well as support and companionship to those in hospice conditions.

The candidate issued a sigh of “relief” when hearing of Bonin’s decision to leave the race.

“I don’t want to kick a guy when he’s down, I wish him well.”

Sulaitis supports the Jim Murez proposal for a “clean campaign” pledge and at the same time wants a series of debates with his fellow candidates.

“let’s not anoint anyone. It’s nice to have no political baggage. We need to discuss crime and homelessness. I also want to discuss road improvements and street repaving. I want to work with the neighborhood and community councils. I think we can use the mounted police and park rangers to reduce crime in our public spaces, particularly in Westchester.”

“I’m a life-long resident. I have a security and investigative background. I would like to know how the homeless dollars are being spent because how did this district become so dangerous?”

When the issue of Venice came-up, Sulaitis was blunt and to-the-point.

“I feel scared in Venice.”

The candidate pledged to cut his council salary $80,000, which is the highest of all council members in the United States.

Sulaitis was complimentary to Venice hopefuls Jim Murez and Traci Park.

“I support the clean campaign pledge by Murez. While Park is non-specific in the details, she is well intentioned.”

And Sulaitis was also asked about the possible entrance of Greg Good, the President of the LA Department of Public Works as a replacement candidate of sorts for Mike Bonin.

“Will Greg Good continue with Bonin’s ideas? I don’t know.”

“There was a time when living in Westchester didn’t present any problems,” said the graduate of El Segundo HS who formerly attended Saint Bernard’s.

The hope for this Westchester resident is that his candidacy can get things back on track.

We hope his is right.

Nick Antonicello is an editorial page write who is covering the 2022 LA City Council race in District 11. A member of two standing committees with the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com