A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles
LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022
January 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of...
Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street
January 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer* Fire...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Omicron Delays 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count: Yo! Venice Show – January 17th, 2022
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* More Plaintiffs Join Lawsuit Against City After Sewage Spill* Omicron Delays 2022...
Over 700 Veterans Housed
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...
Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?
January 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
January 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned* Women Armed With...
