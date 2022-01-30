January 31, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
2010 S. Pisani Place. Photo: Google.

LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site

2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin’s office

By Dolores Quintana 

Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has reviewed properties that are owned by the City of Los Angeles as potential sites for housing for the homeless that the city so desperately needs according to Patch.com. After the review, his office has released a list of 26 possible locations including a parking lot in Venice. Galperin has discovered that only a fraction of the land owned by the City is being utilized as housing for unhoused residents of the city. His analysis was based on what use the land is currently being put to and the size of each site. He found that the 26 properties alone on the list could give Los Angeles an additional 1.7 million square feet of space to construct or devise plans to provide the unhoused with shelter. 

These potential interim housing spaces could be filled with groups of tiny homes or give people who live in their vehicles a safe place to park or camp that keeps them from blocking normal use of public areas, “sensitive use” sites and keep them away from the dangers of encampments on freeways. Such safe sites could also be places where the city could place laundry facilities, bathrooms, and showers to give unhoused people access to basic hygiene and sanitation services which would improve their living conditions. 

Controller Galperin was quoted by Patch.com and said, “Homelessness is an existential crisis for Los Angeles, and things have only gotten worse during the pandemic,” Galperin said. “With tens of thousands of people sleeping on the streets nightly, the city must do more to alleviate homelessness by using the properties it owns.”

The site in Venice is at 2010 S. Pisani Place, south of South Venice Boulevard near the LAFD Station 63 and Beyond Baroque Art Center. Other potential locations include:

  • 394,000 square feet at 10901 S. Clovis Ave. in the Green Meadows area of South L.A.
  • 121,000 square feet at 5975 S. Western Ave in the Chesterfield Square area of South L.A.
  • 96,000 square feet at 12568 N. San Fernando Rd in Sylmar.

Controller Galperin added, “The status quo is unacceptable. My office took a fresh look at thousands of city properties and identified 26 that can be used right away for interim solutions. These properties are big enough, unused or vacant, and could give shelter and services to thousands of unhoused Angelenos.

“You can find the entire list on the LA Controller’s audit here.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)
Dining, News

Plant-Based Honeybee Burger Opening Venice Location

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Popular vegan restaurant opening in former Cava space on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A popular vegan burger restaurant will...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Crime, News

Pedestrian Killed in Venice Hit and Run

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted for January 21 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect wanted for...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says By Sam Catanzaro A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from...
News, Video

Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer* Fire...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

Photo: gov.ca.gov
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Housing Battle Heats up in Signature Season

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Even before a proposed homeowner-inspired measure aiming to restore full zoning powers to local governments hit...
Crime, News

77-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed by Stepson in Playa Del Rey

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Alonzo Mansel arrested in connection to January 11 incident By Dolores Quintana A 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed recently in...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR