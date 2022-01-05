January 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@KillerCafe).

Killer Cafe Relaunched as Killer Shrimp

24-hour American diner to become sushi restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

In the former Killer Cafe space in Marina del Rey at 4213 Admiralty Way, the team behind Killer Shrimp will be opening their new venture as reported by Toddricksllen.com

While the 24-hour American diner concept of Killer Cafe didn’t work out, the Killer Team is betting that their new take on food will be. According to Toddrickallen, rumors were that a sushi restaurant would replace Killer Cafe and renovations began in the space. Fast forward to December 2021 and the signs finally went up to identify the new restaurant as Killer Sushi. 

So the name and the concept have changed, but the Killer Shrimp team has moved forward with a new idea in the space. It will be most interesting to see what the Killer Team comes up with.

