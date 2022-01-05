Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying a slice of pizza.
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying a slice of pizza.
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
January 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022
January 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...
Yo! Venice’s Best Westside Dishes of 2021
December 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime in-between, the Westside has no shortage of world-class food to...
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Renowned Tokyo-Born Ramen Restaurant Opens Third U.S. Location on the Westside
December 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Ramen Nagi makes SoCal debut in Westfield Century City By Kerry Slater A legendary Japanese ramen restaurant has opened its...
You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays
December 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...
‘Meet Me Under the Fig Tree’ Holiday Celebration Supporting the Community
December 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont Miramar hotel is collecting canned food, clothing (new or gently worn), and monetary donations. They have partnered with...
