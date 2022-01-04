Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes to veterans experiencing homelessness at the West Los Angeles VA.

Schwarzenegger along with Village for Vets, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk veterans, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and volunteer group American Veterans (AMVETS) announced the installment of the tiny homes on December 23, 2021. The homes were built thanks to a $250,000 donation from Schwarzenegger.

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

According to Village for Vets, Schwarzenegger’s $250,000 donation to the nonprofit facilitate the purchasing and building of the remaining 25 shelters at the West Los Angeles VA’s Care Treatment Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) site. According to the VA, CTRS is a “low-barrier entry initiative designed to provide homeless Veterans a safe and stable place to reside throughout the process of placing them into transitional or permanent housing.”

Under this short-term program, Veterans receive active case management, three meals per day, the option to shower, and other services in designated areas on the West Los Angeles campus.