The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit

Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy.
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters

December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021

Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change

December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021

Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips

December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021

West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road

December 18, 2021

December 18, 2021

Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

December 18, 2021

December 18, 2021

Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Beautify Your Neighborhood

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...

