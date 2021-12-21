December 21, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change

Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the effects of climate change on the habitat of this endangered species and outlines how we can support these creatures in the wild.
Video brought to you by Vistamar School.

