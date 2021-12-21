December 21, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips

West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during this festive time.
News, Video

Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...
Holiday, Video, Wellness

Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road

December 18, 2021

Read more
December 18, 2021

Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Video

100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

December 18, 2021

Read more
December 18, 2021

Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Wellness

You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...
Wellness

‘Meet Me Under the Fig Tree’ Holiday Celebration Supporting the Community

December 14, 2021

Read more
December 14, 2021

The Fairmont Miramar hotel is collecting canned food, clothing (new or gently worn), and monetary donations. They have partnered with...
News, Video

Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...
Food & Drink, Video

Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Wellness

Local Cake Topper Chef Wins Big at the National Gingerbread House Competition

December 7, 2021

Read more
December 7, 2021

The Merry Mischief Bakers Team Has Won the National Gingerbread House Competition for the 2nd Consecutive Year with the Help...
News, Video

City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Read more
December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
Food & Drink, Video

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Food & Drink, Video

Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

Read more
December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Video

Beautify Your Neighborhood

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Video

Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...
Food & Drink, Video

Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.

