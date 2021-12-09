December 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).

Boat Washes Ashore Near Marina Del Rey

A boat washed ashore near the Marina Del Rey Thursday amid a small craft advisory warning. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division (LACo Lifeguards), the incident was reported Thursday around 6 a.m. 

“Lifeguard units responded to a vessel aground just South of Marina Del Rey Harbor,” LACo Lifeguards said. 

According to officials, 1 person aboard was safely ashore with no reported injuries. 

Three lifeguard boats were able to secure a towing line and remove the vessel from the beach. 

“As a reminder, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued by US National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard. NW winds of 15-25 kts are expected to increase throughout the day. As always mariners are advised to check local weather forecasts before leaving the harbor,” LACo Lifeguards said.

in News
Related Posts
News

Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was...

Photo: Courtesy The Cook’s Garden
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

From Its City Center Home, the Cook’s Garden Venice Promotes Plant Diversity, Sustainable Organic Gardening and Hyper-Locavorism to Los Angeles Community

December 7, 2021

Read more
December 7, 2021

By Susan Payne Gardens serve a purpose, never more than right now. For Geri Miller, founder and CEO of Home...
News

Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.

December 7, 2021

Read more
December 7, 2021

Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus tress from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Pilot Program One of the First of Its Kind in the United States

December 6, 2021

Read more
December 6, 2021

CIRCLE pilot teams dispatched By Dolores Quintana The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement or CIRCLE pilot program has...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021

Read more
December 6, 2021

City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
News, Video

City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Read more
December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

Read more
December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey.  At 1:14...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...

Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, Upbeat Beat

10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...

Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR