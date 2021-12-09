Boat Washes Ashore Near Marina Del Rey

A boat washed ashore near the Marina Del Rey Thursday amid a small craft advisory warning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division (LACo Lifeguards), the incident was reported Thursday around 6 a.m.

“Lifeguard units responded to a vessel aground just South of Marina Del Rey Harbor,” LACo Lifeguards said.

According to officials, 1 person aboard was safely ashore with no reported injuries.

Three lifeguard boats were able to secure a towing line and remove the vessel from the beach.

“As a reminder, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued by US National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard. NW winds of 15-25 kts are expected to increase throughout the day. As always mariners are advised to check local weather forecasts before leaving the harbor,” LACo Lifeguards said.