Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus tress from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
Venice Pilot Program One of the First of Its Kind in the United States
December 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
CIRCLE pilot teams dispatched By Dolores Quintana The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement or CIRCLE pilot program has...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash
December 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey. At 1:14...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
December 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!
December 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...
Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners
December 2, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers
November 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation
November 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021
November 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...
Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over
November 23, 2021 TJYoVenice
Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...
Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
November 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...
OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach
November 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...Read more