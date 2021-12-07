December 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.

Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus tress from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.

in News
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Pilot Program One of the First of Its Kind in the United States

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

CIRCLE pilot teams dispatched By Dolores Quintana The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement or CIRCLE pilot program has...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
News, Video

City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey.  At 1:14...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...

Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, Upbeat Beat

10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...

Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...

Venice Students perform in The Nutcracker: (left to right): Back: Isabel Bugacov, Ezra Galambos, Lucy Dehnert, Lilly Olvera, Francisca Bugacov. Front: Archer Anderson, Heath Olvera, Ella Abramson. (Photo: Todd Lechtick)
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening  Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
News, Video

LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach

November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...

