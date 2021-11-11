November 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11). .

Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk

By Sam Catanzaro

A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has says it has more than the 27,317 signatures needed to trigger a special election. 

LA City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Los Angeles District 11 City Councilmember Mike Bonin had been filed with the Office of the City Clerk and a conditional receipt was issued to the proponents. 

According to the petitioners, the Committee to Recall LA Councilman Mike Bonin, 39,188 signatures were filed with the City Clerk, 11,847 more than required, reflecting around 21 percent of the district’s eligible voter base. The 27,317 signatures needed under city code are 15 percent of the registered voters in the district. 

“To have so many signatures sends a strong message,” the Committee to Recall Mike Bonin said in a statement Wednesday. “This is the official process to fire someone.” 

Boxes of signatures at the City Clerk’s office.

The City Clerk will now conduct an initial review of the signatures to determine whether the petition meets all requirements needed to move forward to the signature verification phase. The Clerk will then have 30 business days to conduct petition signature verification.

If the signatures are verified and a special election triggered, the timing would be unusual. Bonin is already running for a third (and final) term in an election set for June. According to City Clerk Wolcott, a recall election would likely occur in May. A special election ballot would include not just a question about whether the voter supports the recall but also a list of replacement candidates.

This is the second time Bonin has faced a recall effort. In 2017-2018, constituents launched an unsuccessful recall effort in response to increased congestion resulting from lane reductions championed by Bonin. This initial effort, however, was localized to the Playa Del Rey and Mar Vista areas. This latest effort, however, has drawn support from across the district from voters frustrated by Bonin’s handling of the homelessness crisis.

“Since he was first elected to represent the citizens and residents of Los Angeles City Council District 11 in 2013, Councilman Mike Bonin’s history of broken promises, terrible and counter-productive public policy proposals, and unwillingness to listen or take action to represent the interests of the people and communities of the westside of Los Angeles have had devastating consequences,” reads the petitioners’ mission statement. “Under Mike Bonin’s watch, the humanitarian crisis of the homeless population is growing exponentially. Tax payer money is squandered. Fires. Struggling local businesses. Crime is rampant and rising. Neighborhoods and schools are unsafe. We feel afraid to visit public beaches and community parks.” 

Bonin’s office has not immediately issued a statement regarding the recall but the councilmember took to Twitter Wednesday to speak out against the effort. 

“If the recall succeeds, it will empower those who think homelessness can be solved with handcuffs, something our city has tried and failed at for decades. We risk giving up on an evidence-based approach of housing and services, which began in earnest in just the past few years,” Bonin wrote. “The leaders of the recall are people who oppose homeless housing in their neighborhood, and people who are angry that I refuse to criminalize homelessness. They’re exploiting legitimate frustration about our crisis, and misleading people about what causes it and what ends it.” 

A recall election has not been successful in the City of Los Angeles in 75 years. The last successful effort occurred when Councilman Meade McClanahan was recalled by voters surrounding his support for a controversial preacher and political organizer Gerald L.K. Smith.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...

Santa Monica police Pier and Harbor Services Officers rescue a boat lost in the fog last week. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.
News

Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice...
News, Video

LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

The scene of a standoff in Venice Thursday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Gunman Taken Into Custody in Venice Following Lengthy Standoff

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Homeless gunman arrested late Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro Police in Venice took a gunman into custody following an eight-hour...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Crime, News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Pacific Division Under Investigation

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

October 13 OIS under review  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved...
News, Video

Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR