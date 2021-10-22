October 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing

By Dolores Quintana

LA Metro has received a report looking into a goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing during the next 10 years on Metro owned land. 

This joint development could be achieved by building these affordable units on already owned parcels of land that Metro plans to develop while expanding the current Los Angeles transit system of Metro buses and trains according to Urbanize

Half of these new homes would be available as rentals at a below market rate. The already existing homes and apartments, about 2,220, that have already been built on Metro lands are part of this quota. About 800 of these units are set aside as income restricted units. As of now, planned construction and those units currently under construction, if they come to fruition, would result in 4,600 units on Metro lands with more than 1,700 units that would have rents in the affordable housing range. 

Four months ago, the Metro board agreed upon a joint development policy to facilitate the best use of Metro property to assist with the housing crisis in Los Angeles. Some of the most relevant points of this policy are:

Projects will be prioritized where the need for housing is the highest and the greatest benefit may be realized the fastest.

To address neighborhood concerns around gentrification and displacement, Metro will use local income and rent data to help set rents for income-restricted units.

The policy also states this important point, “Transit systems are most effective if they are surrounded by transit-supportive land uses that include jobs, housing, schools, and amenities. While Metro does not have land use authority in Los Angeles County (cities or L.A. County holds this power), Metro can leverage the land it owns to deliver transit-supportive uses.”

These parts of the policy would not only allow, but encourage participation by organizations that are part of the community that the housing is being built in. It would also allow for smaller and medium sized contractors to have the opportunity to take part in the revenue generating construction.

In addition, to take advantage of the state of California’s density bonus and the City of Los Angeles’ TOC guidelines, Metro has increased the level of affordability from 60%, very low income, to 80%, low income.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice, a temporary homeless shelter operated by PATH. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

Suspect at large in October 16 incident By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
News, Video

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

First Baptist Church of Venice. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
Real Estate

First Baptist Church of Venice Awarded Historic Designation

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Patch reports that The First Baptist Church of Venice has...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
News, Real Estate

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

An RV burned in an October 9 fire in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Venice RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...

Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

A Coco delivery robot in Venice Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR