Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by School of Rock.
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Missing Woman Last Seen in Venice Beach
September 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Jessie Jean-Baptiste last seen Saturday By Sam Catanzaro Police are seeking a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Venice Beach...
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...Read more
POPULAR
Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!
By Nick Antonicello If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed. The “status quo” as...Read more