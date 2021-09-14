The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that would have protected the hotel from business losses during Covid-19. Learn more in this video brought to you by Distinguished Speaker Series.
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice: YO! Venice Show – September 13, 2021
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Beach Boardwalk Clear of Encampments, Will It Stay That Way?...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation * LAPD Seeks Public...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant
September 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in...
Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games
August 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage
August 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that
Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run
LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted