August 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach

LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident

By Chad Winthrop

Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat ran ashore on Venice Beach this week.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards Division, the incident was report Wednesday around 4:35 p.m. near the Venice Fishing Pier.

Lifeguards responded and rescued two people in the water plus a dog that was on board as well.

No injuries were reported.

It is currently unclear what circumstances led to the boat running aground.

Reports on social media indicate the boat was a 30-foot sailing vessel.

