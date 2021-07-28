July 28, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Next Week

Appeal hearing for mixed-use development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk August 3rd

By Chad Winthrop

An appeal hearing for a mixed-use development planned for Ocean Front Walk in Venice will take place next week.

The Los Angeles Planning Land Use Management (PLUM) earlier this year pushed back an appeal hearing originally set for June 1 to August 3 for an unspecified reason.

In January, the Los Angeles Planning Department signed off on a developers’ plan to demolish three existing structures at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk to make way for the construction of a three-story, mixed-use project. The proposal calls for nine dwelling units above a ground floor restaurant. The development, checking in at 13,412 square feet, would include 18 spaces for parking along with 28 bicycle spaces. The project designer is listed as John Reed of Reed Architectural Group while Vera Sutter is listed as the applicant.

In December a group of local stakeholders filed an appeal against the project. City documents list groups POWER and Citizens Preserving Venice along with individuals Lydia Ponce and Margaret Molloy as the appellants. According to the organization’s website, Citizens Preserving Venice is a non-profit “founded as a group dedicated to preserving and protecting the character and scale of Venice as a Special Coastal Community, including the history and the social, cultural, racial and economic diversity, as well as protecting affordable housing.” In the appeal, the group argued that development violated the Mello Act, a 1982 law that intended to preserve and expand the number of affordable dwelling units in the Coastal Zone areas of the State of California. The current plot contains a two-story family home along with and two buildings, each housing four units, for a total of 10 total units.

“This project proposes the demolition of a 100% residential structure for purposes of a nonresidential (mixed-use commercial) development in the Coastal Zone, which the Mello Act and the [Interim Administrative Procedures for Complying with the Mello Act] prohibits],” reads the appeal. “Especially given the current state of affordable housing in this City, where our elected officials are working hard to “stop the bleeding” of truly affordable housing to luxury housing developers, the hypocrisy from this and other determinations from the Department of City Planning (“DCP”) is unacceptable.”

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Related Posts
The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident  By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...

Surveillance footage of a tent where a man has been accused of selling drugs to the Venice homeless population. Photos: LASD.
Venice Beach News

Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs (UPDATED)

July 26, 2021

Read more
July 26, 2021

65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP By Sam Catanzaro A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near...
Featured, News

63-Year-Old Man Killed in Westchester Tent Fire

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

LAFD investigating Wednesday night incident  By Sam Catanzaro A 63-year-old man died in a tent following a fire in Westchester...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...

Kolby Story who was last seen December 7 in Mar Vista. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday  By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News

Beach Closures Lifted After Sunday Discharge of 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage From Hyperion Plant

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...

" for the past approximately 40 years, for numerous reasons, local cities and counties rely heavily on state monies for a variety of programs that would otherwise go unfunded. The price is also to accept policy ultimatums that come with the threat of no funding." Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Real Estate

Zone Wars: The Return Of Common Sense

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Zoning has been an accelerating controversial issue, especially when weighing the acceptable levels of local municipal control versus State control....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit

July 10, 2021

Read more
July 10, 2021

It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option By Staff Writer What if you could get...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR