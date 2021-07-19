July 20, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

* Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing
* LAFD Responds to Rubbish Fire Near Abbot Kinney
video

The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside

July 19, 2021

Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...

Kolby Story who was last seen December 7 in Mar Vista. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person

July 19, 2021

Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday  By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...
video

LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces

July 15, 2021

Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Health, video, Westside Wellness

Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd

July 15, 2021

CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News

Beach Closures Lifted After Sunday Discharge of 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage From Hyperion Plant

July 15, 2021

17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Avocados – Market Report

July 14, 2021

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

July 13, 2021

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...
video, Westside Wellness

Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog

July 13, 2021

Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
video

Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City

July 13, 2021

Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
video

Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County

July 12, 2021

Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit

July 10, 2021

It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option By Staff Writer What if you could get...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

