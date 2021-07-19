Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing
* LAFD Responds to Rubbish Fire Near Abbot Kinney
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person
July 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Beach Closures Lifted After Sunday Discharge of 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage From Hyperion Plant
July 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...
Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay
July 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit
July 10, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option By Staff Writer What if you could get...
Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway
July 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...Read more
POPULAR
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...Read more