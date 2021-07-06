July 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless
* Hit and Run on Main Street and Sunset Ave
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
video, Westside Wellness

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
video

How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
video

Big Blue Buses Going Cashless

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
video

July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
video, Westside Wellness

Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Food & Drink, video

Cooking With Kale – Market Report

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Upbeat Beat, video

I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
video

Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
video

City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...
video

Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Travel, video

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...

