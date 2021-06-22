The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan
June 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista
June 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures
June 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results
Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....
Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients
June 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey
June 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers
June 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home
“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Boardwalk Encampments Divides Venice Organizations
June 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Plan to clear Boardwalk by Fourth of July met with applause, condemnation By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
Summer Staffing Returns for LA Lifeguards as Heat Wave Rolls Though Region
June 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results
Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....Read more