Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop California.

Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A portion of Main Street in Santa Monica that will be included in a street closure pilot program this summer. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Featured, Life

Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...

Venice Beach, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Boardwalk Encampments Divides Venice Organizations

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Plan to clear Boardwalk by Fourth of July met with applause, condemnation By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
Featured, News

Summer Staffing Returns for LA Lifeguards as Heat Wave Rolls Though Region

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).

