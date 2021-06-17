Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published. Figures below as of June 8, 2021
President: James Murez (949 votes)
Vice President: Daffodil Tyminski (1,151 votes)
Secretary: Melissa Diner (1,130 votes)
Treasurer: Andrea Boccaletti (967 votes)
Chair of Land Use and Planning Committee: Alix Gucovsky (1,042 votes)
Communications Officer: Vicki Halliday (1,178 votes)
Outreach Officer: Sima Kostovetsky (1,355 votes)
At-Large Community Officer:
- Alley Bean (205 votes)
- Chie Lunn (137 votes)
- CJ Cole (122 votes)
- Mike Bravo (114 votes)
- Elizabeth Clay (97 votes)
- Soledad Ursua (96 votes)
- Jason Sugars (83 votes)
- Oliver Fries (70 votes)
- James A. Robb (69 votes)
- Nico Ruderman (62 votes)
- Clark Brown (61 votes)
- Ansar “Stan” Muhammad (61 votes)
- Robert Thibodeau (58 votes)