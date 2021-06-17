June 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images.

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018

By Chad Winthrop

A Marina del Rey dentist has been has been charged with sexually abusing nine patients.

On June 14, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that today a dentist has been charged with sexually abusing nine patients at his Los Angeles dental office.

“This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We are asking other possible victims to come forward and help us keep our community safe.”

Emad Fathy Moawad, 50, of Marina del Rey faces nine counts of sexual battery by restraint, three counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of attempted sexual penetration by use of force.

According to the criminal complaint, the charged assaults happened between 2013 and 2018 at the dentist’s office on Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue. The victims ranged in age from 27 to 73 years old.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to please contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operation West Bureau – Special Assault Section at (213) 473-0447.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
