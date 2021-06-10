June 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Harger was arrested for 243(d) PC, "Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury" and awaiting filing recommendations by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Detectives are currently in the process of determining a motive for the attack.

Venice Boardwalk Encampment Resident Arrested for Violent Attack Against Elderly Performer

LAPD announce the arrest of 45-year-old Macio Harger

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a homeless man for the violent attack against an elderly performer on the Venice Beach Boardwalk over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on June 6 around 12:40 p.m., at the 500 block of Ocean Front Walk. The suspect, Macio Harger, randomly approached 61-year-old John Gavertm, who was dancing on the Boardwalk, and sucker-punched him in the face. After being punched the Gavertm lost consciousness. Harger fled the area.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics arrived and transported Gavertm to a local hospital where was treated for serious injuries.

As reported by KTLA, Gavertm was hospitalized for one day after suffering facial fractures, an injury that he says has made it hard to eat. Gavertm–a former insurance salesman–told KTLA that he will head to Hollywood to perform next.

The suspect Harger, a 45-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was residing in one of the homeless encampments on the Venice beach boardwalk close to where the incident took place, according to the LAPD. Harger on Wednesday was arrested for battery causing serious bodily injury.

Police are awaiting filing recommendations by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are currently in the process of determining a motive for the attack, according to the LAPD.

