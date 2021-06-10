June 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

How Common Is Dog Theft?

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Sports, video

Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
video

Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Upbeat Beat, video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Upbeat Beat, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Food & Drink, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...

