Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street

By Kerry Slater

Ben & Jerry’s has closed their Main Street, Santa Monica location, the ice cream chain’s first West Coast shop.

While signage for the store at the Edgemar shopping center still remains, the windows are boarded up marking the closure. A spokesperson for Ben & Jerry’s, however, told the Yo! Venice that a new location in Santa Monica may be coming.

“We love the city and hope for another shop opening in the not too distant future,” the company said.

Until a new potential Santa Monica location opens, those craving Ben & Jerry’s have two Westside options on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and Howard Hughes center. In addition further east there are shops at the Galleria and Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks.

Ben & Jerry’s first opened the Santa Monica location on Main Street in 1989, the company’s first shop west of Chicago. The shop was one of the first tenants of the Edgemar shopping center, designed by Frank Gehry.