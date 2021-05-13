The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...
Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen
After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!
On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal
May 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent
LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...Read more
POPULAR
Adopting a Pet?
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...Read more