May 13, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Venice Beach Real Estate, video
Related Posts
Upbeat Beat, video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Food & Drink, video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...

Tents on Venice Beach May 5, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

A rendering of Apple's future Culver City offices.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
video

Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
video

The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Travel, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR