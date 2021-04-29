Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans. Learn more in this video made possible by Mobile Bike Pros.
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting
April 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee By Sam Catanzaro Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire
April 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wednesday morning incident still under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street
JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Family Dog Killed in Venice Bungalow Fire
April 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD put out fire at 1913 bungalow Tuesday morning that kills family dog By Sam Catanzaro A dog died in...
Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run
April 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...
Venice Art Walk Returns
April 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Annual event returns virtually April 28-May 11 By Staff Writer The Venice Art Walk and auction returns with a series of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....Read more
POPULAR
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...Read more