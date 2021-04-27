April 27, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of “Stop Illegal Dumping in Venice Beach” has to say on the issue in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

"Yarnbomb" Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
video

Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at...
Homeless, News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising: YO! Venice Show – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Ever Venice Museum Currently Fundraising * Airbnb Plans To Stop...
video

School of Rock's Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers

April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021

The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...
video

Venice Beach Featured in New Netflix Animated Series

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

The new Netflix animated series, City of Ghosts, shines a spotlight on Venice Beach. Video brought to you by School...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...

