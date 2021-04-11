April 13, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
""You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?" write CD 11 constituents.

Letter to Editor: Opposition to CD 11 Homeless Shelters

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin, 

My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to study bringing additional overnight homeless camping to several LA County beaches, or to anywhere else in CD 11.

During our large CD 11 fire safety meeting at Palisades High in March 2018, we requested your position on overnight camping on beaches.  You told all of us that you OPPOSED such camping.

My wife and I attended your public outreach, at Westminster Elementary in October 2018, where you and Mayor Garcetti tried to persuade your Venice audience that Bridge Housing on the MTA lot would help that community   An assistant to the Mayor claimed sincerely, “The proposed shelter will raise the value of nearby homeowners’ properties”.  What happened to your promises of frequent cleaning, enforcement against tents, and extra security detail?

Riding the bike path weekly since 1995, I’ve had a first-row seat to watch Venice decline since you took office in 2013.  Also, I’ve confirmed in periodic conversations with LAPD, that you had instructed LAPD to stop enforcing against overnight loitering on Venice Beach, and we now see the results of your policies and actions.

Joining the April 8 City Council meeting on Homelessness  I heard callers pushing new large-scale housing construction, claiming “Housing is a Human Right”, and discussing “unhoused neighbors”.  But nothing on property rights, tax policy, or projected ongoing costs.

Roughly 450 joined the Palisades Community Council meeting with you last night where you asked us for a location (in the Palisades) to locate your proposed encampment of “cabins”.  Please do not force us, or the rest of CD 11, to accept your cabins of chaos.  

You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions.  Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach?  

Your voting record shows a continuing enablement of homeless people, including 1) reduction of periodic cleanups, and 2) raising the amount (and timeframe) for storable homeless possessions.  You cater to homeless advocates, at the growing expense of taxpayers.  You propose a “Continuum of Care” including housing, food, treatment, and job training, but adding costly housing and services only attracts even more homeless.

Reviewing your proposal, let’s use HONEST vocabulary:

1. The camping you propose as ”Safe” is instead dangerous.  Your $8M Bridge Housing in Venice reveals a strong correlation between vagrancy and violence, including three murders near the Venice shelter since December.

2. Camping labeled “Temporary” will be permanent.  Any location will become an encampment protected by activists, lawyers, and yourself.  We saw last month’s conflict at Echo Park Lake, and your outcry against LAPD clearing the park for scheduled cleaning of a public property.  After your complicit response to homeless advocacy groups, inquisition of local police, and your vote to defund the LAPD, we wonder who you truly represent.

3. Renters and owners are NOT simply “one paycheck away from homelessness”.  If housing were a human right, many would be pitching giant tents on large parks in Beverly Hills.

4. Homeless are NOT our “unhoused neighbors”.  Neighbors do not defecate on lawns, or leave heroin needles on streets, or murder the elderly   Surveys indicate homeless often come from OUTSIDE Los Angeles.  You now ask us to import from outside the Palisades, from outside of CD11, and from outside Los Angeles.  Worse, you seek to limit our choice to where (not whether) to import into our community.

5. You push “Solutions in Every Neighborhood” but this proposal instead simply relieves pressure on yourself from angry constituents in Venice, spreading and magnifying problems.  Your approach mirrors Council moves in July 2019: Adding >222 homeless beds to every Council District would be unpopular, so no Councilmember demurred.  If any did, the others would suffer asymmetric heat from their respective voters.  So all Councilmembers voted, en masse, to force a homeless shelter on each District.  Within CD 11, you’re now doing the same.  This is not leadership.
Most homeless in CD11 are not from CD11, and we have zero further obligation to shelter locally.  When constructing shelters, choose locations where they can be expanded without resistance, well outside of municipalities and neighborhoods. 

Stop guilting us into endless obligations for your public policy.  We see the results, in mushrooming tents, trash, needles, fights, noise, feces, fires, stabbings and murders by homeless people in your District.  Where’s our $1.2B from your Prop HHH in 2016   Where’s our millions from the 2004 income tax, intended for treatment of the mentally ill

Deploy appropriate medical treatment to those in need.  Enforce no-camping laws on those who don’t.  Work with your colleagues on the City Council, and with State Assemblyman Richard Bloom and State Senator Ben Allen, to achieve the following:

A. Repeal the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act of 1967, to help the mentally ill.

B. Repeal the destructive Propositions 47 and 57, to keep communities safe by reducing the population of criminals.

C. Identify available govt buildings and lots, to secure less expensive housing, safe parking, and required services.

D. Create a program to help people return to their families outside of California, to halt the explosion of homeless in L.A.

E. Update mental health legislation, including:     + Thresholds for holds      + LPS conservatorship     + Probate conservatorship 
Implement solutions which actually HELP the homeless.  Abandon your March 31 LACC motion.  

Thank you for your service to the Palisades, and to the rest of Council District 11.

Respectfully,Matthew Reiser, CD11 voter, and Los Angeles native
Denise Reiser, CD11 resident and voter
Valerie Williams, CD11 resident and voter 
Jennifer Hawks, CD11 resident and voter
Pamela Finck, CD11 resident and voter
Caryn Perez, CD11 resident and voter
Scott Quigley, CD11 resident and voter
Elynor Chiu, CD11 resident and voter
Gene Rink, CD11 resident and voter
Lucia Ludavico, CD11 resident and voter
Paul Blyumkin, CD11 resident and voter
Lori Erenberg, CD11 resident and voter
Lisa Ross, CD11 resident and voter
Kathleen Lilley, CD11 resident and voter
Beth Holden-Garland, CD11 resident and voter
Julie Lai, CD11 resident and voter
Alla Douglas, CD11 resident and voter
Kathleen Lilly, CD11 resident and voter
Holli Gomes, CD11 resident and voter
Liz Bluestone, CD11 resident and voter
Cheryl Robinson, CD11 resident and voter
John Attard, CD11 resident and voter
Victoria Zet, CD11 resident and voter
Jeaneen Fabbro, CD11 resident and voter
Krishna Thangavelu, CD11 resident and voter

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
"I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove Elementary in Venice. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes." Nick Melvoin (center) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Creating your Own Stimulus in 2021 – How Southern California Residents Can Use Lawsuit Funding to Help with Everyday Bills

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

Lawsuit funding is an alternative to direct cash payments for immediate help Despite unprecedented government assistance in 2020, many American...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bait and Switch?

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...

"Of the five California counties with the highest seven-day average COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Christmas, just one has taken strong enforcement measures," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...

"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...

"Yes, health workers will be the first Californians to get the vaccine. But not nursing home residents. This is a huge failing in the state’s plan for prioritizing inoculations against the plague that has killed almost 300,000 Americans – about one-third of them living in long term care." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

Read more
December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...

"No one knows if the current almost statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will slow infection. One thing for certain: it won’t achieve much if it’s not enforced, and many county sheriffs from Los Angeles to Sacramento and beyond are not bothering," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo:Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California. This would require a shift of at least 10 percent of the electorate away from supporting the earlier prison-emptying measures." Photo:
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...

"The claim that the coronavirus plague is a hoax has not died since anti-vaxxers began shouting it last spring at rallies against shutdown orders. It’s been picked up by the many more folks who are reluctant to wear masks and by people who claim – without evidence – that masks prevent them from breathing well," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers; What’s the Difference?

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The headline back on June 12 was threatening: “A revolt against masks creates new...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach Opinion

Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist  California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR