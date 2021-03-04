Pacific Division Detectives Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside

Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification of the suspect (s) involved in stealing a car with two collectible art paintings.

According to the LAPD, on February 25, 2021, at around 7:30 p.m., the victim parked and secured his vehicle near the area of Kenyon Avenue and 80th Street. On February 26, 2021, around 11:30 a.m., the victim discovered that his vehicle was stolen. The victim reported that he had 2 Jack Armstrong original paintings inside the 4-door black Lincoln MKZ, the LAPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Pacific Division Detective Sasaki at (310) 482-6490, or e-mail 34019@lapd.online. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.