Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of a puppy stolen at gunpoint near the Venice Beach Boardwalk over the weekend.

According to a notice posted on Nextdoor, the dog (a Shepherd puppy) was stolen at gunpoint on Saturday, February 27 just off the Venice Beach Boardwalk around 19th and 20th Street. The flyer states that the three suspects were Hispanic males.

“There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to safe return and no questions asked,” reads the flyer.

Please call (571) 232-5130 with any information.