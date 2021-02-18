Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway

Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday.

By Toi Creel

A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across the Westside before ending with the driver running across the Marina Freeway on foot.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), dispatchers on Tuesday received a report of a white SUV that had been stolen around 5:30 p.m.. The pursuit began at 5:35 p.m. on the 5900 block of La Tijera Boulevard. The driver proceeded to flee from police on the 10 Freeway in Culver City, driving on the shoulder before exiting on Robertson Boulevard. The SUV then got onto the 405 Freeway and drove northbound, exiting on Sunset Boulevard.

The chase then turned to residential streets, with the driver weaving in and out of surface streets and narrow alleys. At this point in the chase, the LAPD stopped chasing the SUV in police vehicles but continued to track from a helicopter. This type of tracking mode is used when police deem the chase unsafe to continue on the ground.

The driver then ran into a dead-end in Del Rey on McConnell Avenue where he abandoned the vehicle. He then went on foot onto the Ballona Bike Path before crossing the Marina Freeway as traffic sped by.

Police eventually apprehended the suspect–whose identity has not yet been released–in a grassy field near the freeway.