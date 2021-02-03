Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven

Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

A Venice restaurant has recovered its custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently.

The Rose Venice located at 220 Rose Avenue (formally the Rose Cafe) said that sometime early Saturday night/early Sunday morning that their mobile pizza oven was stolen. On Monday evening, however, the restaurant located the oven nearby

According to the restaurant, the $20,000 oven– custom-made by Forza Forni, an esteemed Italian wood-fired cooking company based in New York–was located around a mile away near the area of Superba and Penmar avenues.

“The thieves had poorly attached it to their getaway vehicle and it dislocated,” the restaurant, which has been part of the Venice dining scene for 42 years, told Yo! Venice.

The oven was undamaged when recovered, The Rose says.

As for preventing future theft, the restaurant is moving the pizza oven to a secret, secure location.

“It used to be outside and locked with chains, but the chains were smashed by the thievess,” the restaurant said.

Now with the pizza oven back and al fresco dining allowed again, The Rose is reopening for outdoor dining on Friday after hibernating since December and is “excited to welcome guests back, with pizza!”