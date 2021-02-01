February 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The Rose Venice's pizza oven, which was stolen over the weekend. Photos: The Rose Venice (Facebook).

Longtime Venice Restaurant Has Custom Pizza Oven Stolen

Public help sought locating stolen pizza oven by The Rose Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

A longtime Venice restaurant is asking the public to keep an eye out for their custom-made pizza oven that was stolen recently.

In a Facebook post Monday, The Rose Venice located at 220 Rose Avenue (formally Rose Cafe) said that over the weekend their mobile pizza oven was stolen.

“Calling all Angelinos, westsiders and eastsiders. We need your help. Our mobile pizza oven was stolen Saturday night/Sunday morning. The police are involved and have their leads but we are asking your help in locating our beloved pizza oven,” reads the post from the restaurant that has been part of the Venice dining scene for 42 years.

According to the restaurant, the oven is custom-made by Forza Forni, an esteemed Italian wood-fired cooking company based in New York.

“It’s a custom made and we are one of the only ones in Southern California to have one so please keep your eye out,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant added they are offering a reward to anyone who helps locate and brings information to the return of the oven.

For more information visit the rosevenice.la, email info@therosevenice.la or call (310) 399-0711

