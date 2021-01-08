January 9, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air home, and a Spanish style Venice bungalow for sale just blocks from the beach, all this and more brought to you by Maser Condos So Cal.

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.: Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...

