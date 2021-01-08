Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air home, and a Spanish style Venice bungalow for sale just blocks from the beach, all this and more brought to you by Maser Condos So Cal.
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development
January 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
